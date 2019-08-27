Students, parents left scrambling as Châteauguay high school cancels specialized program

Teenagers and parents in Châteauguay, on Montreal's South Shore, are dealing with some uncertainty after the local high school announced it is axing a specialized program one week before the school year begins.

The Directions Alternative program at Howard S. Billings High School serves 25 at-risk Grade 10 and 11 students.

In a letter addressed to parents and students, dated Aug. 26, principal Collin Thomas said the program was too expensive to continue.

"While the program provided an important support for a group of Grade 10 and 11 students, an era of resizing has forced us to focus on meeting the needs of as many students as possible. As a result, a difficult decision was made," Thomas said.

The board is dealing with job cuts brought on by a $3.5-million budget shortfall.

He said the school waited until the "very last minute" to officially close the program in the hope that it could be spared.

In a letter addressed to parents and students, dated Aug. 26, principal Collin Thomas said the program was too expensive to continue. The first day of school for Grade 10 and 11 students is Wednesday, Sept. 4. (CBC)

The students in the program will be integrated into the general student population. The equivalent of three teaching positions and one special education technician will be redistributed throughout the school in order to support the general student body, Thomas said.

The program, imagined as a school-within-a-school for students who have trouble in a regular classroom setting, started in 1996. The board's website mentions its "high rate of success," though it does not specify what that rate is.

The first day of school for Grade 10 and 11 students at the school is Wednesday, Sept. 4.

'I was sad. I was angry'

Maxwell Clement has an auditory processing disorder, anxiety and attention deficit disorder. The school suggested he may benefit from the program, which he started last year when he was in Grade 10.

By Christmas, he loved it.

The 16-year-old said his mother, Catherine Higgins, told him the program was being shut down Monday afternoon.

"I was sad. I was angry. I didn't know how to feel, in all honesty," he said.

"I'd like an explanation why they waited a week until school started, and [didn't] give us any time over the summer, a month or two prior, in case kids wanted to switch schools."

He liked that the smaller class sizes allowed him to get to know his teachers, and he made a close group of friends he kept in touch with via a group chat over the summer.

"It's more like we're family. It's nice there," he said.

Higgins said the program was a huge advantage for her son.

"He felt cared [for and] well-surrounded in this program," Higgins said.

Clement said he thinks he's going to hate being in the general school population.

He said he is probably going to stay at Billings for now, given the timing of the decision, and that switching schools later is still an option.