Telemedicine, video conferencing and extra precautions: The new normal at vet hospitals

Dr. James Drooker, right, along with clinic manager Hannah Rice and veterinary technician Molly Lanthier, try to triage the animals that really need to be seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by James Drooker)

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. James Drooker's veterinary clinic in Pointe Saint-Charles has had to be more choosy about which animals it sees.

Although veterinary care is considered an essential service, appointments are limited to only the most urgent cases to reduce the risk of transmission for both clients and staff.

"Everything is pre-planned. There are no walk ups, there are no walk-ins. They need to call. We need to know who is coming," said Drooker.

Pre-COVID-19, telemedicine was a bit of a grey zone in veterinary medicine, said Drooker, but the crisis has made it unavoidable.

Deciding which cases are urgent is tricky — sometimes the client is asked to send in pictures or look at YouTube videos to help Drooker diagnose what might be going on.

Some are more obvious emergencies, like a fracture or a torn ligament.

When an in-clinic visit can't be avoided, the pet's owner is asked about their own health — whether they have COVID-19 or if they were exposed to the virus.

Although it's still not clear if animals can act as carriers, Drooker said he can't take any chances.

Drooker performs surgery on a cat that swallowed a cord that got stuck in its intestinal tract. (Submitted by James Drooker)

To keep his staff safe, no clients are allowed inside the clinic. Instead, the pet is handed off at the door or curbside.

It may sound drastic, but Drooker said it's necessary.

"I am the only vet, so if I get sick, the clinic has to close."

Fewer cases, but more complex

Before COVID-19, Drooker saw up to 50 cases a day. Now, it's down to about four or five, but Drooker said it feels just as busy, if not busier.

"You are doing blood work, you are doing X-rays, doing a quick ultrasound. So, they are all more involved," he said.

Although clients can't be there face-to-face, Drooker keeps them informed by phone or video conference to go over results, make suggestions and agree on a treatment plan.

The only time clients are permitted to join their pet at the clinic is for euthanasia.

To limit potential contamination, only one family member is allowed. When they arrive, they are asked to wash their hands and put on a mask.

Drooker wears protective gear and uses a syringe on an extension to deliver the final injection.

"We're really not in the face of the animal or in the face of the client. I can stay away, which I think is nicer for the client and still, hopefully, gives them their final moments with their pet."

Temporary shelter for euthanasia

Valérie Bissonnette is a veterinarian at Centre Vétérinaire Rive-Sud, a busy, 24-hour emergency animal hospital in Brossard.

With so many patients, Bissonnette said it can't risk having any clients inside, even if their animal has to be put to sleep.

Instead, the hospital set up a temporary shelter in the parking lot where the procedure is performed.

When Louise Poulin's 12-year-old cat Mafalda stopped eating last month, Poulin had to drop her off at the hospital.

When it became clear Mafalda's condition was not going to improve, Poulin chose to euthanize her last week.

Louise Poulin's 12-year-old cat Mafalda was euthanized last week. Poulin chose to watch the procedure on FaceTime. (Submitted by Louise Poulin)

It was a cold day, so Poulin preferred to stay in her car rather than go inside the tempo. She and her spouse watched the procedure on FaceTime from the clinic's parking lot.

"I was actually very happy with that. I was closer in a way. It was more intimate," she said.

Safeguarding care teams

COVID-19 hasn't changed the volume of emergencies, so Centre Vétérinaire Rive-Sud still needs to have a large staff.

To limit contact, staff are grouped into teams and restricted to a certain work area. Bissonnette, the veterinarian, works in intensive care with the same veterinary technician.

Dr. Valérie Bissonnette, with her dog Dexter, says only one specialist is allowed to be at the hospital at a time. (Submitted by Valérie Bissonnette)

"We try to keep away from each other as much as we can, so if some teams get infected and need to get away for a while, we can still manage to provide a service," she said.

Physical distancing is particularly important when it comes to specialists, which include orthopedists, oncologists and specialists in internal medicine.

To further protect those employees, there's only one specialist at a time in the hospital.

It makes for strange schedules, but ensures people don't cross paths, she said.

"We want to still be able to provide those services in a few months."

Financial repercussions

Both Bissonnette and Drooker said they are are worried about the financial strain of the COVID-19 crisis on pet owners.

Drooker's clinic is located in a working-class neighbourhood and is considered to be one of the least expensive in the city, but the cost of medicine and treatment hasn't become cheaper.

Drooker said his clinic in Pointe Saint-Charles has received calls from people who have lost their jobs and are looking for cheaper vet care options. (David Gutnick/CBC)

His clinic is getting emails and calls from people who have lost their jobs.

"This morning, we had someone who came from another clinic who sent us the estimate they received and said, 'I was laid off because of COVID, I can't afford this, do I have any other options,'" said Drooker.

It's hard, but Drooker tries his best to work within their budget.

He said he hopes it doesn't lead to an influx of animals being given up to shelters or an increase in people euthanizing their pets because they can't afford treatment.