How Quebecers are paying tribute to Karl Tremblay in images

Karl Tremblay, singer for Les Cowboys Fringants died of prostate cancer, this week. Quebecers gathered across the province to sing along to his music on Thursday night.

The lead singer for Les Cowboys Fringants died of prostate cancer at the age of 47

