Quebec maple producer concerned COVID-19 will leave sugar shacks empty

As the province takes steps to limit public gatherings of more than 250 people and discourage seniors aged 70 and over from leaving the house, one Quebec sugar shack owner is concerned about making ends meet.

"It's the start of the main season for us. It's about 60 to 65 per cent of our business that happens in these two months," said Jean-Paul Tardif, co-owner of Érablière du Cap in Lévis, Que.

"If no one comes to see us, we're going to have a big problem."

The maple syrup season runs from about mid-March to the end of April.

He said for many maple producers, it's crowds of Quebecers and tourists alike who come for sleigh rides, large community buffets and live entertainment that keeps them afloat.

The Érablière du Cap sugar shack in Lévis is taking steps to reduce risk for visitors through cleaning and social distancing. (Radio-Canada)

Given the circumstances in Quebec, with 24 cases of COVID-19 confirmed as of Saturday, Tardif is taking steps to reassure people and reduce the contamination risk.

The traditional sugar shack experience often involves big communal tables and large trays that come around laden with pancakes, sausages and baked beans.

This year, Tardif has opted to spread out individual tables across the large space, meaning that each group gets individual table service and is distanced from other patrons. Normally Tardif's Érablière du Cap can fit about 400 people.

He's also introduced more cleaning measures, including a dedicated employee to go around cleaning door handles and other frequently touched surfaces.

Tardif said for now, his sugar shack remains open, but if people don't come, he will have no choice but to close.