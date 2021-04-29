How much do apartments cost in Montreal? Premier believes they 'start at around $500, 600$'

When asked how much an apartment in Montreal costs, Quebec's premier answered by saying it depends on the size of the unit, "but I would say it can maybe start at around $500, $600 per month."

That answer is not sitting well with tenants' rights groups.

Legault made the comments while being questioned by Manon Massé, the co-spokesperson of Québec Solidaire, during a National Assembly commission studying the province's latest budget Wednesday.

On Facebook, the social housing group Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) said the premier's remarks all but confirm that the Quebec government is out of touch with the realities that renters in and around the city face.

"For months, FRAPRU has written memoirs, letters, press releases, frequently reiterating how expensive apartments are," the group's statement read.

"This response from the premier confirms the perception that housing rights groups have of a lack of interest, of ignorance, not to mention a disconnect from the realities experienced by tenant households."

According to the latest rental market report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), published in January, the average rent in the greater Montreal area in 2020 was $891 — an increase of 4.2 per cent compared to 2019.

The CMHC says that is the largest single-year increase in the greater Montreal area since 2003.

The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $903 and the average for a three-bedroom unit is $1,112.

The vacancy rate increased during the pandemic to 2.7 per cent, up from the 1.5-per-cent mark the previous year, which was a 15-year-low.

Housing rights advocates say rents in several cities in Quebec are spiralling out of control, making it harder for families to find a home. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

If the premier knew about these numbers, "maybe he would be more inclined to finance a real construction site of social housing units," FRAPRU said.

The group also wants the government to impose stricter rent controls and a lease registry to slow the disappearance of affordable rental units.

Last Saturday, housing rights groups organized protests in several cities, including Montreal, to denounce what it described as the government's inaction when it came to the lack of affordable housing.

While questioning the premier, Massé mentioned the large encampment of homeless Montrealers that was set up east of downtown last year. It took months for residents to leave the encampment, despite efforts by the city and the province to offer them alternatives.

Massé said the government should expect a similar camp to be set up this year, given its inaction when it comes to affordable housing.

"We've been telling you about a housing crisis for two years," Massé said. "And what? We're going to freak out when tents are going to grow on the side of the highway in the coming months? It's already started."

Legault said he didn't see it that way.

"I think the word 'crisis' is strong," Legault said. "I am not disconnected," Legault said. "And yes, there are in fact apartments at $600, $1000, especially when there are two people splitting the rent."

There are roughly 12,000 social housing units in Quebec promised by previous governments that are awaiting completion. The latest provincial budget only provides enough funding to ensure that 5,000 of those units will be completed in the coming years.