Police to investigate after 3 die in Gaspé house fire

Three people have died after a fire broke out in a home in Saint-Siméon, on the Baie-des-Chaleurs in the Gaspé region.

Firefighters were called to the scene early Saturday morning at around 4:45 a.m.

They discovered the three bodies inside the home. One person was able to escape the fire and was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Provincial police said that person has since been released from hospital.

Investigators with the major crimes unit have been dispatched from Quebec City and Chandler to determine the cause of the fire, and identify the victims.

With files from Radio-Canada