Sorel-Tracy house fire leaves woman in critical condition
A fire that broke out on Limoges Street in Sorel-Tracy early Friday morning has left a woman in critical condition.

The small duplex was in flames when firefighters arrived

CBC News ·
Firefighters rest and regroup after battling an early Friday morning blaze on Limoges Street in Sorel-Tracy. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Initial reports indicate the fire broke out at 4:15 a.m.

Flames and smoke were coming out of the small, two-storey duplex when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters removed an unconscious woman from her home and tried to revive her.

She is currently in critical condition.

Sorel-Tracy is located about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The fire left one woman in critical condition. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada ) 

With files from Radio-Canada

