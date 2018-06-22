New
Sorel-Tracy house fire leaves woman in critical condition
A fire that broke out on Limoges Street in Sorel-Tracy early Friday morning has left a woman in critical condition.
The small duplex was in flames when firefighters arrived
Initial reports indicate the fire broke out at 4:15 a.m.
Flames and smoke were coming out of the small, two-storey duplex when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters removed an unconscious woman from her home and tried to revive her.
She is currently in critical condition.
Sorel-Tracy is located about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
With files from Radio-Canada