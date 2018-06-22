Sorel-Tracy house fire leaves woman in critical condition

A fire that broke out on Limoges Street in Sorel-Tracy early Friday morning has left a woman in critical condition.

Initial reports indicate the fire broke out at 4:15 a.m.

Flames and smoke were coming out of the small, two-storey duplex when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters removed an unconscious woman from her home and tried to revive her.

She is currently in critical condition.

Sorel-Tracy is located about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.