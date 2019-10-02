Fire breaks out after explosion in NDG home

Firefighters are working to stop flames from spreading in Montreal's west end after an explosion in a home Wednesday,

Montreal police say the explosion and fire happened on MacMahon Avenue near Somerled Avenue at 11 a.m. in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Police say one person was inside the home at the time of the explosion, and that they managed to get out safely.

Montreal fire department Chief Patrick Fournel said that person was treated by paramedics at the scene. He refused to be transported to hospital.

There was nobody else inside the single-family home and there was no need to evacuate the neighbouring buildings, Fournel said.

Video captured at the scene shows flames pouring out of the building, engulfing the two-story structure and sending a cascade of thick black smoke into the sky.

Fournel said witnesses have told authorities that there was an explosion, but firefighters have not confirmed this information.

"We are removing the debris and the fire is still going," he said just after 12:30 p.m.

"There are a few flames still. We do not know the cause yet."

Hydro-Québec has cut the power in the area as first responders continue their work.