Here's where returning Quebecers will have to quarantine, on their own dime

Starting Monday, Canadians air travellers returning home after non-essential international trips have to quarantine at a federally-mandated hotel, at their own expense, and Quebecers will have at least four hotels to choose from.

The federal government unveiled a preliminary list of hotels where travellers will be able to book a stay of up to 72 hours, while they await the results of a polymerase chain reaction test, commonly known as a PCR test.

All of the hotels in Quebec are near Trudeau Airport:

Aloft Montreal Airport

Crowne Plaza Montreal Airport

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Montreal Airport

Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new measures are meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus "variants of concern," some of which scientists say are more transmissible than the more common strain.

Travellers are responsible for booking their own room in the city in which they first arrive in Canada — either Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto or Montreal — even if they plan on travelling on to another destination. Those with a negative result on their arrival test will be able to take a connecting flight to their final destination.

A three-day quarantine hotel stay will cost about $2,000, according to the federal government.

The arrival test and mandatory hotel stay are in addition to the negative results travellers must produce from a COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before boarding a flight to Canada, as well as the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.