Arson investigation launched after burning bins force guests out of Montreal hotel

A hotel in downtown Montreal had to be evacuated early Tuesday morning because it was flooded with smoke from a fire in the back of the building.

The fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. in garbage bins behind the hotel located on Berri Street near the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard East.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but a large amount of smoke had infiltrated the building through its ventilation system.

Montreal police say evacuating the building's 154 rooms was orderly and no one was injured. Guests were forced out of their rooms for about 30 minutes, but allowed back in once the ventilation system cleared the smoke.

Now the police department's criminal fire investigation unit is investigating after fire officials determined the fire was intentionally lit.

By morning, police had not announced any suspects, but said surveillance camera footage would likely provide clues as to who set the fire.