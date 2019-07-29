Heat warning in Montreal area as week starts off warm and humid

The week is off to a hot start in Montreal, with the temperature expected to feel close to 40 with humidity Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Montreal area, including Montreal, Laval and the South Shore.

The hot weather is expected to stick around until at least Tuesday evening.

The agency advises Montrealers to drink water before you feel thirsty and find a cool place to stay.

Those who spend extended periods of time outside are at an "elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada said.

Heat warnings are also in effect in Gatineau, the Lanaudière, Lachute, Saint-Jérôme and Saint-Hyacinthe.