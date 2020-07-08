Hot and humid weather expected to persist through Saturday, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southern Quebec, with humidex values expected to reach up to 40.

A warm and humid air mass is expected to stay over the area, and the humidity will not break until Saturday, the federal agency says.

Temperatures will exceed the 30 C mark during the day, and are not expected to dip below 20 C at night.

People in Châteauguay, Laval, Longueuil and Montreal are being asked to keep cool and check in on older family members and friends, as well as other vulnerable people.

Montreal has opened up air-conditioned locations, like community centres, to allow people to cool off. Air-conditioned malls are also open.

Montrealers are also encouraged to cool off in splash pads and pools, which are open with reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing is possible.