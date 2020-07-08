Hot and humid weather expected to persist through Saturday, Environment Canada says
With heat warning issued, the City of Montreal opens cooling centres
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southern Quebec, with humidex values expected to reach up to 40.
A warm and humid air mass is expected to stay over the area, and the humidity will not break until Saturday, the federal agency says.
Temperatures will exceed the 30 C mark during the day, and are not expected to dip below 20 C at night.
People in Châteauguay, Laval, Longueuil and Montreal are being asked to keep cool and check in on older family members and friends, as well as other vulnerable people.
Montreal has opened up air-conditioned locations, like community centres, to allow people to cool off. Air-conditioned malls are also open.
Montrealers are also encouraged to cool off in splash pads and pools, which are open with reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing is possible.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.