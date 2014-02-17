Quebec's hospitals struggle under ongoing COVID-19 pressure

Dr. Lucie Opatrny hasn't previously taken part in any of the Quebec government's high level news conferences about the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the inclusion of Opatrny, Quebec's top hospital official, in Monday's news conference comes as hospitals around the province increasingly struggle to deal with COVID-19, in the form of both outbreaks and pressure on capacity.

As of Monday, slightly more than three-quarters of regular hospital beds are full, and 63.7 per cent of intensive care beds are occupied across the province, according to the Health Ministry.

In Montreal, regular bed occupancy climbed to 77 per cent from 73.2 per cent last week. Montreal's intensive care situation is more precarious than that of the province as a whole, with 68.5 per cent of beds in use, up from 66 per cent last week.

Recent days have seen patients being moved across regions and between hospitals to relieve pressure and some hospitals are adding restrictions to address their current situations.

"We've been over the capacity expected for the first wave for a while," said Brigitte Petrie, president of FIQ Montérégie-Est, which represents health-care workers. "We are in the process of writing a new story."

The capacity issue is made worse by an ongoing shortage of health-care workers.

The Health Ministry says nearly 8,000 are currently absent because of COVID-19-related issues — which could include infections or isolation measures because of exposure. That number climbed 5.1 per cent in a week, but is still shy of the more than 11,000 who were out of action in May during the first wave.

Opatrny, a deputy minister, is the most senior doctor in the Health Ministry's organization chart. She drafted the province's plan for prioritizing hospital activities in situations where they are stretched beyond capacity.

Dr. Lucie Opatrny, shown in a file photo, is Quebec's top hospital official. (CBC)

Various signs suggest those hypothetical situations have become a reality.

Radio-Canada has learned that a lack of intensive care beds for severe cases of COVID-19 has resulted in patients being shuffled across the map: from western Montérégie to Sherbrooke; from Laval to the Laurentians and Lanaudière; and from Longueuil to Saint-Hyacinthe.

(The regional public health authority for western Montérégie, the CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest, noted that transfers can take place for reasons other than capacity issues.)

On Saturday, the Anna-Laberge hospital in Châteauguay and the Suroît hospital in Valleyfield, which are part of the CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest, announced a ban on visits until further notice, with some exceptions, mainly for end-of-life situations. The emergency room occupancy rate of these hospitals is 141 per cent.

The ban is a result of several factors, the CISSS said in an email: the increase in COVID-19 cases within the population, sustained transmission in the community, outbreaks in some hospital units as well as high occupancy rates.

Watch: understanding the government's latest rules and restrictions

Quebec's new public health regulations explained CBC News Montreal Video 3:53 As Quebec descends into its first quarantine curfew since the era of the Spanish flu, there are more rules to follow and fewer opportunities to bend them undetected. 3:53

In Laval this weekend, four patients were transferred from Cité-de-la-Santé to the hospitals of Saint-Jérôme and Pierre-Le Gardeur in Terrebonne. The CISSS de Laval confirms that it has set up "a service corridor to allow us to reduce the use of our beds in red zones."

Last week, Sainte-Justine Hospital said it will soon take in COVID-19 patients under the age of 40 and trauma patients under the age of 30. Six ICU beds will be reserved for adults in need of acute care. Last month, the Montreal Children's Hospital announced a similar shift.

Health institute warned of coming problems

On Jan. 7, Quebec's provincial health institute, known by its French acronym INESSS, warned of a potential increase in bed occupancy, and said the risk of exceeding dedicated capacity "within the next three weeks" was more than 50 per cent.

INESSS projections are based on data collected up to Jan. 3 and do not consider hospitalizations observed since that date.

In the Greater Montreal region, nearly three-quarters of regular beds and two-thirds of designated intensive care beds are already occupied. Elsewhere in Quebec, nearly 60% of regular beds and 30% of intensive care beds designated for COVID-19 patients are still occupied.

On Jan. 3, there were 1,294 COVID hospitalizations in Quebec, including 188 in intensive care. The most recent numbers, released by the government Monday morning, show hospitalizations have increased to 1,436, including 211 in intensive care.