Montreal hospital worker and mother of 4 found dead on beach in Cuba

Antoinette Traboulsi's family is desperate for answers after the 52-year-old Montrealer was found dead on a beach in Varadero, Cuba, Tuesday.

Traboulsi's cousin, Sami Soussa, says he has been in touch with Global Affairs Canada and authorities in Cuba, who informed him of her death.

Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian citizen was murdered in Cuba, but would not reveal the person's identity.

Traboulsi is survived by her three teenage daughters and a son in his twenties.

"She loved music; she loved dancing. She loved taking pictures because she wanted to create memories for herself, for her family. She was living a beautiful life. She was greatly appreciated at work," Soussa said.

Traboulsi, who was a sanitation worker at Sacré-Coeur Hospital in northern Montreal, began visiting Cuba regularly a number of years ago and fell in love with the country.

"You can see the light in her eyes, of joy," Soussa said of his cousin in the pictures of her in Cuba. "Every time she went there, she discovered it anew."

Many of Traboulsi's photos on Facebook appear to have been taken in Cuba, with her posing on sandy beaches with turquoise water, sporting clothing with the Cuban flag and writing "I [heart] Varadero" on one.

Soussa says his cousin flew to Cuba last Friday, Nov. 13. She had rented a room at an establishment called Casa Gladys. The day after her arrival Saturday morning, she went to the beach, according to Soussa who saw photos she posted on social media.

Sami Soussa's cousin, Antoinette Traboulsi, was found dead on a beach in Cuba this week. He says he and his family are devasted and searching for answers in her death. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

In the evening, Traboulsi was supposed to meet a Cuban friend, but never showed up. Soussa says he is in communication with the friend, who called Cuban police Sunday morning because she never heard from Traboulsi.

Soussa says the friend told him police waited 48 hours to see if Traboulsi would show sign of life, but when she didn't by Tuesday, they searched her room and saw her belongings were still there. They found her body soon after at a nearby beach.

Traboulsi's family is devastated, Soussa said, noting they are at a loss for what could have happened and just want to know.

"It's very hard to know how to feel. It goes from anger to sadness, to questioning; trying to be strong for her family, her kids, her mother, my mother as well," he said, adding the family had never heard of any conflicts Traboulsi may have had in Cuba.

"She would never jeopardize her health or her safety, or her life because she really cared about her kids and her life here in Canada."

In an email to CBC, Global Affairs Canada said: "We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has been murdered in Cuba. Consular services are being provided to the victim's family."

The agency said it is also in touch with Cuban authorities to "gather additional information."

Soussa says he and Traboulsi's family hope the person responsible for his cousin's death is found and arrested. They want to know what happened to Traboulsi, who was trying to enjoy the country that was a second home for her.

"It was her regular routine to go there whenever she could. You know, spend some time, disconnect, take some time off to breathe."