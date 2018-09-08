Couillard Liberals promise to reduce hospital parking fees to $7/day or less

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard said Saturday that if re-elected, his government would reduce parking charges at Quebec's hospitals to $7 per day, adding that the first two hours would be free.

"We can take this step, which is important for Quebec families," he said at a news conference at Laval's Cité de la santé hospital on Saturday.

Now in the 17th day of the election campaign, Couillard said his government would budget $100 million more for Quebec hospitals to make up for the loss in fee revenue.

Hospitals currently charging less than $7 a day for parking would not be allowed to raise the fees either.

As well, patients suffering from chronic disease or requiring regular hospital care would have free parking, and parking for visitors to CHSLD long-term care facilities will also be free.

Partking rates at CHU hospitals in Quebec City are $16 daily, lower than $24 charge at some Montreal hospitals. (Radio-Canada)

In the Quebec National Assembly, François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec has often raised the issue of hospital parking fees.

Legault has also promised to reduce hospital parking lot rates to between $7 and $10 daily, with the first two hours free of charge.

A CAQ survey of hospital parking charges found a daily parking rate of $24 at six Montreal hospitals and $10 elsewhere in the province.

In 2017, Quebec hospitals and CHSLDs generated a surplus totalling $70 million, thanks to the parking fees collected.

The Parti Québécois has also denounced high hospital parking rates, but haven't said firmly how they plan to reduce the cost.

Want the latest from the campaign trail? Sign up for CBC Montreal's election newsletter at cbc.ca/ballotbrief

With files from La Presse canadienne, Radio-Canada