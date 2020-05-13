Hospitals outside Montreal contend with COVID-19
Patients at Saint-Hyacinthe hospital test positive after staff return from helping at long-term care homes
A growing number of hospitals outside the Montreal area, which haven't been designated to take on COVID-19 patients, are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.
At least 13 patients and 16 health-care workers tested positive for COVID-19 at Honoré-Mercier Hospital in Saint-Hyacinthe after staff returned from helping at long-term care homes.
The hospital is a "cold" establishment, which means it can't take in patients with the disease.
"This is very serious," said Alexandre Bégin, the president of the local union representing health-care workers.
"COVID-19 isn't supposed to be there."
Bégin believes the workers were infected by going to help in long-term care homes over the weekend.
"Our theory is that employees moved from hot to cold zones," he said.
The infected patients were transferred to designated COVID-19 hospitals, such as Pierre-Boucher in Longueuil.
Other hospitals not designated to receive COVID-19 cases outside Montreal have also reported cases.
According to Radio-Canada, there have been cases at the Lanaudière Regional Hospital outside Joliette.
In Longueuil, two "cold" units at the Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in Longueuil are affected. Thirty-seven patients tested positive and were transferred out of the units.
Emergency rooms in some regions off the island of Montreal are also showing signs of crowding.
In Montreal, Jean-Talon and Verdun hospitals are also not designated to receive COVID-19 patients but experienced outbreaks.
