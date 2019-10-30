Hospital employee stabbed by patient in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police are investigating after a hospital employee was stabbed by a patient in a health care facility in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police were called to the hospital, on Gouin Boulevard West near Cossette Street, at around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, stabbed the victim, a 53-year-old man, with a sharp object, resulting in upper-body injuries.

The victim was taken to another hospital and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect was already being held by hospital workers when police arrived at the scene.

Police established a security perimeter and will meet with witnesses to figure out what happened.