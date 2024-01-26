Police seek suspect after fatal armed assault in Sherbrooke, Que.

A 52-year-old man who was seriously injured in an armed assault Friday morning in Sherbrooke, Que., has died.

Police are searching for a suspect. No arrests have been made.

The incident occurred at 267 Gillespie Street, around 5:10 a.m.

Quebec provincial police are investigating the incident in conjunction with Sherbrooke police.

Police were still on the scene as of midday Friday, but a provincial police spokesperson said the homicide appears to be an isolated event.

Quebec's independent police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is also investigating.

The BEI steps in when someone who is not a police officer is seriously injured or killed while being detained or during a police operation.

The watchdog has not yet put out a statement regarding this case.