Man charged with 1st-degree murder, arson, after deadly fire in Saint-Georges, Que.

A 37-year-old man intentionally set fire to an apartment in Saint-Georges, a village in Quebec's Beauce region, killing a woman, police say.

The man, Daniel Poulin, now faces a first-degree murder charge and a charge of arson with disregard for human life. Both charges carry potential sentences of life imprisonment.

Quebec provincial police, the Sûreté du Quebec (SQ), arrested Poulin on Aug. 14, after a 911 caller said a man was in crisis and armed with a hammer inside a residence on 119th Street, in Saint-Georges.

The man was breaking objects inside the residence, the police said at the time. Officers arrived on the scene at 7:15 a.m. — 10 minutes after the initial 911 call was lodged, according to Quebec's Independent Bureau of Investigations (BEI), which investigates when police operations result in serious injury or death.

Then, the man set fire to the residence, which was in the basement of the apartment building, the BEI said.

Images of the scene showed charring near the broken windows of the basement unit of the building.

Two people were injured by the fire, according to the BEI.

One of them, Caroline Lessard, later identified in court documents as the homicide victim, died of her injuries in the hospital.

Poulin survived and was arrested. He was formally charged on Friday.