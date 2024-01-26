Montreal police investigating after woman stabbed to death in Pointe-aux-Trembles
Montreal police say a woman was stabbed to death in the east end on Friday morning.
A man was arrested at the scene, police say
Her death, which is being investigated by the Montreal police homicide unit, occurred inside an apartment on Sherbrooke Street East near Yves-Thériault Avenue, in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
A police spokesperson said a man was arrested on the scene.
This story will be updated.