Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Montreal police investigating after woman stabbed to death in Pointe-aux-Trembles

Montreal police say a woman was stabbed to death in the east end on Friday morning. 

A man was arrested at the scene, police say

CBC News ·
police cars and ambulance in the snow.
Montreal police and first responders at the scene of a homicide in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Friday, January 26, 2024. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police say a woman was stabbed to death in the east end on Friday morning. 

Her death, which is being investigated by the Montreal police homicide unit, occurred inside an apartment on Sherbrooke Street East near Yves-Thériault Avenue, in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

A police spokesperson said a man was arrested on the scene.

This story will be updated.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now