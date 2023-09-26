Man, 49, dead after stabbing in Westmount

A 49-year-old man has died after being stabbed in the city of Westmount on the island of Montreal late Monday night.

Montreal police say the attack occurred at about 11:50 p.m., on Ste-Catherine Street, near the corner of Atwater Avenue.

The victim was stabbed at least once in the upper body and was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

His death marks the 29th homicide in the city this year.

Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Jeanne Drouin says the victim was possibly experiencing homelessness, as he was found near an encampment in an alleyway. The site of the attack is also close to a homeless shelter, across the street from Cabot Square.

No arrests have been reported as of Tuesday morning and police have no suspects.

Investigators with the SPVM's major crimes unit will be interviewing several people in the coming hours, Drouin said.