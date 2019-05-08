Police investigating homicide after man found dead in front of Repentigny home

Quebec provincial police are investigating after the body of a man in his 30s was found outside a home in Repentigny, Que.

Provincial police Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says it is considered a homicide investigation, though he would not say how the man was killed.

The body was discovered at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Raymond Gaudreault Street in the municipality northeast of Montreal.

Local police were contacted, but a Sûreté du Québec investigative unit, which specializes in crimes against people, was called in once it was determined to be a homicide.

"They right now are investigating in collaboration with Repentigny police," Tremblay said, noting a mobile command post has been set up on the scene.

"We cannot say right now how the man died, because that is part of the investigation at this point."

Provincial police are asking that anybody with information about the homicide call: 1-800-659-4264.