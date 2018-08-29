Montreal police investigating homicide in Côte-des-Neiges

Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was found in a Côte-des-Neiges apartment, Tuesday evening.

The owner of the apartment building on Goyer Street near Decelles Avenue called police at around 6 p.m.

Police say they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

"The victim's body has numerous signs of violence on it," said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture. "Some evidence left on the scene makes us believe that it could be a homicide."

Major crimes unit investigators are at the scene, and assistance from the canine unit and forensic experts has also been requested.