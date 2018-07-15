1 dead after fight breaks out between 2 homeless men downtown

A 53-year-old homeless man has died after he was stabbed by another homeless man downtown last night.

Montreal police said they found the victim around 9:30 p.m. on Union Avenue near Ste-Catherine Street.

Witnesses said a fight broke out between the two men.

The victim was stabbed in his upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and later died of his injuries.

The suspect, a 66-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken to a detention centre.

Police investigators have analyzed the scene to figure out exactly what happened.