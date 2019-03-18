Home invasion near Quebec City leaves man seriously injured

A 37-year-old man was beaten by three people during a home invasion in Lévis, Que., just across the river from Quebec City, police say.

The attack took place in a residence on Du Rucher Street Sunday afternoon, but the exact time is unknown because the victim, who phoned for help, lost consciousness during the attack, according to Lévis police.

Police spokesperson Const. Maxime Pelletier said the man opened the door himself before being assaulted. Police believe the assailants used a blunt object of some kind, such as a baseball bat or iron bar, to injure the victim.

"He has suffered serious injuries, but no one fears for his life," said Pelletier, noting the victim had a swollen face, body pains and injuries to his head and abdomen.

The man was confused and unable to provide a statement following the attack, he said. The first step was to have him transported to hospital and investigators planned to meet with him when he was ready.

"The priority was that he received proper care," said Pelletier.

Lévis police cordoned off the residence to search for clues and begin looking for suspects, but the motivation for the attack has yet to be established.