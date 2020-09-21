10,000 Quebec home daycare workers launch unlimited strike

Ten thousand home daycare workers are launching an unlimited general strike Monday morning, after the Quebec government failed to respond to the union's demands to send in a third party arbitrator.

Mathieu Lacombe, minister of families, offered to send in a mediator on Sunday night but the union rejected the idea.

Unlike mediation, where the appointed person attempts to bring the parties to an agreement, the arbitrator's decision is binding.

The union wants an arbitrator to evaluate its members' payscale in an effort to see wages increase from the current $12.42 per hour to $16.75 per hour.

Anne Dionne, a vice-president of the FIPEQ-CSQ union, said the poor conditions and pay are causing a major shortage of daycare workers in the province.

"Professionals are either leaving, closing, or worse — no new ones are interested because of the poor conditions. In total 2,500 positions are vacant across Quebec," she said.

Around 50,000 families use home childcare services in the province.