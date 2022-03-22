Driving around downtown Montreal? Steer clear of a massive hole on Papineau

There's a giant hole on Papineau Avenue in downtown Montreal — one that appears to be wide enough to fit a car.

As a result, the city of Montreal is encouraging people to avoid heading toward the Jacques-Cartier Bridge and to find another way to go from downtown to the South Shore.

City crews are undertaking emergency work to try to fill up the hole, and Papineau is closed between Sherbrooke and Ontario streets.

Detour signs have also been posted in the area. It's not clear when the work will be completed.