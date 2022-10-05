Hockey Québec cuts ties with Hockey Canada in wake of new allegations against national body

Quebec's provincial hockey federation is cutting ties with Hockey Canada in the wake of new allegations against the sporting body.

In a resolution voted on Tuesday night, Hockey Québec (HQ) states that it no longer has "confidence in the ability of Hockey Canada to act effectively to change the culture of hockey with the structure in place."

The provincial federation said it will be suspending all transfers of registration fees usually paid to the national organization.

The vote comes after calls from Federal Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge on Tuesday to see regional federations under Hockey Canada put pressure on the organization to change.

