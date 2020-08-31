Montreal gives homeless people until end of day to leave encampment on Notre-Dame Street

A group of about 50 people who have been living in tents along Notre-Dame Street, in Montreal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighborhood, have been given until the end of the day to clear out.

The City of Montreal issued the deadline earlier this month, though Mayor Valérie Plante says there are no plans to physically force the residents of the camp to leave.

Tents started appearing on the stretch of land in the spring. Housing advocates believe many of the people staying there are homeless for the first time, pointing to the economic downturn provoked by the pandemic.

At the same time, homeless shelters in the city have been forced to limit their capacity in order to comply with public-health rules.

Last week, the city and the Quebec government promised to open three new temporary homeless shelters in time for the winter.

But despite the desire of city officials to dismantle the camp along Notre-Dame, at least one resident says he has no intention of leaving.

Jacques Brochu, one of the first occupants of the camp, said many homeless people don't feel safe in shelters.

"We are treated badly, like children," he said. "Imagine 55 people living in a large gym, in close quarters."

Brochu says the camp's occupants will try to negotiate, should officials come to tell them to leave today.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers are patrolling the area to ensure the wellbeing of the occupants, and that they want to evacuate the camp peacefully.

A 'security issue,' Plante says

Matthew Pearce, CEO of the Old Brewery Mission homeless shelter, said the city should expect that people living at the camp will be reluctant to leave.

"People will develop a sense of community very quickly and they'll reject being ejected from that community," Pearce said.

That's troubling, he added, because the evicted residents will not have access to resources they need.

Plante, and other city officials, have justified the need to remove the tents by citing public-health concerns (the land is owned by the Transport Ministry but used by the city).

"We're getting into the cold season, so that's a security issue, it's a sanitary issue, so we need to support those people," Plante said Thursday at the former site of the Royal Victoria Hospital, where one of the new temporary shelters will be located.

The mayor said the new shelters will be open until the end of March, next year. In addition, she said, many existing shelters are working on expanding their capacity.

Pearce said the camp illustrates how homeless people are capable of organizing themselves into a community.

He urged Plante to reach out to mayors of other major cities to find alternative solutions, given that many of Montreal's newly homeless population are choosing not to go to shelters.

The goal should be "helping them to get housed, not helping them to get shelter," Pearce said.