Man arrested in connection with fire in Hochelaga–Maisonneuve
Investigators are questioning the man this morning.
No one injured in early-morning fire in quadruplex
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire in a residential building in Montreal's Hochelaga–Maisonneuve neighbourhood early Monday morning.
Around 1:15 a.m., police were called to assist firefighters as they worked to extinguish the fire at the corner of Ontario and Lyall streets.
The quadruplex was evacuated and no one was injured in the fire, said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.
"While they were controlling the fire, the firefighters discovered several fire sources," said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.
The case has been transferred to the arson squad, and investigators are questioning the 44-year-old man this morning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.