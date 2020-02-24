Man arrested in connection with fire in Hochelaga–Maisonneuve

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire in a residential building in Montreal's Hochelaga–Maisonneuve neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., police were called to assist firefighters as they worked to extinguish the fire at the corner of Ontario and Lyall streets.

The quadruplex was evacuated and no one was injured in the fire, said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

"While they were controlling the fire, the firefighters discovered several fire sources," said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

The case has been transferred to the arson squad, and investigators are questioning the 44-year-old man this morning.