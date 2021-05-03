Police force campers in Montreal's east end to leave after eviction notice served

Days after an eviction notice was served to campers at a recent homeless encampment in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood, police are now forcing them to leave.

Dozens of activists protesting the eviction were at the camp Monday at around 6 a.m., but by 12:30 p.m. police began to dismantle a smaller camp nearby and approached the main camp, telling people to leave.

The 20 or so campers had pitched tents and parked small campers in the Boisé Steinberg, a wooded area owned by Quebec's Transport Ministry on an industrial strip of Hochelaga Boulevard near Viau Street in the east end.

Montreal police approached protesters at the Hochelaga encampment early Monday afternoon. (Alex Leduc/CBC)

The camp, which includes carpets and couches in outdoor living areas, had been deemed secure by the Montreal fire department.

In contrast, last December, firefighters condemned a similar tent city on a roadside green space just east of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, finding its generators and propane tanks to be a fire hazard.

This time, the Transport Ministry itself served the eviction notice, saying the camp posed a safety risk.

Organizations partnering with the City of Montreal, including Care Montreal and CAP St-Barnabé, have said they could provide shelter to the campers.

The 20 or so campers were served an eviction notice by Quebec's Ministry of Transport last week. (Josh Grant/CBC)

The camp is one of several that have cropped up on vacant green spaces, often around industrials areas, in the city in the past year.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has acknowledged the rise in homelessness since the beginning of the pandemic, as the economic fallout pushed several already on the margins into the street. Plante said there is no official data yet, but estimated the number of people living without a home has doubled.