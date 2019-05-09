Firefighters battle 5-alarm fire in Hochelaga office building

Montreal firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood.

It started around 1 p.m. on the roof of an office building at the corner of Letourneux Avenue and de Rouen Street.

Mario Drolet, chief of operations for the Montreal fire service, said workers may have accidentally started the fire while doing repairs.

About 125 firefighters are at the scene.

They are asking people to avoid the area, but Drolet said there is no risk to surrounding buildings.