Man, 63, in critical condition after being hit by taxi on Parc Ave.

Montreal

Montreal police are investigating the collision. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a Montreal taxi on Parc Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 4:40 a.m.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, was transported to hospital where authorities say they fear for his life.

The vehicle was heading south on Parc Avenue and hit the man at the corner of Milton Street.

Police are investigating the scene and a section Parc Avenue is closed between Sherbrooke and Milton streets.

