Skateboarder dies after hit and run in downtown Montreal

A 21-year-old man has died after a hit and run near Montreal's Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Police say the victim was on his skateboard when a vehicle hit him on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m., near the corner of Sainte-Catherine Street and De Lorimier Avenue in the city's downtown core.

When police arrived, the man was unconscious and suffering from injuries to his upper body.

Investigators believe the driver fled the scene and abandoned their vehicle several blocks away.

Officers found an SUV near the corner of Notre-Dame and Sicard Street, about four kilometres from the scene of the crash, that they believe was the one that hit the skateboarder.

Investigators are working to find the driver, the police said.

Police recovered an SUV nearly four kilometres from where a skateboarder was struck and killed. Investigators believe the driver hit the skateboarder, fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle. (Stephane Gregoire/Radio-Canada)

The 21-year-old was transported to hospital, but a Montreal police spokesperson said he died in hospital on Monday morning.