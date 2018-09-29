Skip to Main Content
Driver flees the scene after hitting pedestrian on René-Lévesque Blvd.
New

Driver flees the scene after hitting pedestrian on René-Lévesque Blvd.

A woman, age 27, was hit by a car at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard East and Plesssis Street early Monday morning in Montreal's east end. The driver fled the scene and now police are investigating.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital with a 'major head injury'

CBC News ·
Montreal police are investigating after a 27-year-old pedestrian was struck by a driver that fled the scene Saturday morning at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard East and Plessis Street. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A woman, age 27, is now in stable condition after being hit by a car while crossing René-Lévesque Boulevard East at the Plesssis Street intersection early Saturday morning in Montreal's east end.

The driver fled the scene and police were notified of the incident at around 3:15 a.m., according to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

The car was headed west on René-Lévesque when it struck the woman. She was transported to hospital with a "major head injury," Boisselle said.

At first, police said she was in critical condition and they feared for her life, but by 6 a.m. she was described as out of danger.

René-Lévesque, between Panet and Alexandre-DeSève streets, remained closed for some time Saturday morning so the police department's collision investigators could "analyze the scene and try to understand what happened," said Boisselle. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us