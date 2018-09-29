Driver flees the scene after hitting pedestrian on René-Lévesque Blvd.

A woman, age 27, is now in stable condition after being hit by a car while crossing René-Lévesque Boulevard East at the Plesssis Street intersection early Saturday morning in Montreal's east end.

The driver fled the scene and police were notified of the incident at around 3:15 a.m., according to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

The car was headed west on René-Lévesque when it struck the woman. She was transported to hospital with a "major head injury," Boisselle said.

At first, police said she was in critical condition and they feared for her life, but by 6 a.m. she was described as out of danger.

René-Lévesque, between Panet and Alexandre-DeSève streets, remained closed for some time Saturday morning so the police department's collision investigators could "analyze the scene and try to understand what happened," said Boisselle.