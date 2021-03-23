Killed in a hit and run involving street racing, his family is still waiting for answers

Four months after a car collision claimed the life of Kevin Jones-Bynoe, 32, the grieving process for his loved ones hasn't gotten any easier.

That's because they're still waiting for someone to be held responsible for what happened.

"It won't bring him back, but it will give us some type of closure," said Victoria Billingy, Jones-Bynoe's partner. "Right now we have no closure."

Family of man killed in hit and run still waiting for justice CBC News Montreal 2:45 Kevin Jones-Bynoe, 32, was taking a taxi home last November when a car racing at high speed hit him. His partner Victoria Billlingy felt compelled to speak out after a 15-year-old girl died in a suspected street racing incident last weekend. 2:45

Jones-Bynoe was heading home on Nov. 8, sitting in the back of a taxi cab in the Cartierville neighbourhood, The cab was struck from behind by a speeding car.

The taxi driver survived. Jones-Bynoe was ejected from the vehicle upon impact, and died a few hours later.

Victoria Billingy describes Kevin Jones-Bynoe was a family man, and a great father. (Submitted by Victoria Billingy)

"He was so full of life. He had a lot of ambitions. He was a family man. He took care of his family. He took care of his friends," Billingy said.

"He was a great father, a wonderful father."

Jones-Bynoe's death came less than a week after their son's first birthday.

Following the collision, witnesses told Montreal police that the driver of the speeding vehicle was taking part in a street race at the time.

Police say the person whose car collided with the taxi fled the scene in a different vehicle, but investigators have yet to put someone in custody.

Jones-Bynoe's family says investigators told them they were close to making an arrest but that was more than a month ago.

"It's very frustrating because they get to celebrate New Year's with their family, while we are suffering," she said in reference the people involved in last fall's street race.

Last Saturday, 15-year-old Veronica Gashi was killed in a four-vehicle crash — two cars caught fire — on Highway 40 near the St-Charles exit in Kirkland.

Gashi's friends believe a street race caused the collision. Provincial police say it's too early to say if that's the case, but the crash has brought up painful memories for Billingy. It's also made her want to speak out.

Montreal police say the suspect abandoned this vehicle and fled in a separate one following last fall's fatal collision. (Service de police de la Ville de Montréal)

"It made me even more angry that these people are not in jail because it's still going on. People are still racing," she said. "If I can say anything to stop street racing, then I'll do it."

Montreal police told CBC the investigation is continuing and they're still searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

"We need justice and we're just tired of waiting," Billingy said.