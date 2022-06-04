Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Old Montreal

A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Old Montreal early Saturday morning.

Montreal police say the woman was struck at the intersection of St-Jacques and St-Pierre streets in the Ville-Marie borough around 4 a.m.

According to police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the woman was crossing St. Jacques Street when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man, who fled the scene after the collision.

The woman was taken to hospital, and the driver was "quickly intercepted" and arrested, said Chevrefils. He will be questioned by police.

Police set up a perimeter around the scene as investigators work to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.