Driver flees scene after hitting traffic signaller on Montreal's South Shore

Provincial police are investigating after a traffic control worker was struck in a hit-and-run last night on Montreal's South Shore early Thursday morning.

The signaller was transported to hospital with minor injuries and police say his life is not in danger.

It happened just after midnight on Highway 10 east near the Highway 35 interchange, between Carignan and Chambly.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Marie-Michèle Moore told CBC two drivers took Exit 22 despite it being closed for construction. There were signs posted that drivers ignored as they drove into the work site, she said.

The first car — which was not involved in the collision — was intercepted by police and the driver was issued a $350 fine.

A description of the vehicle that hit the traffic signaller is not yet available, Moore said.