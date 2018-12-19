Man in critical condition after hit and run in Montreal North

A pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital after a hit and run around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said they fear for his life.

The man was at a pedestrian crosswalk on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard where Léger Boulevard converges with it.

After the collision, the involved car fled the scene "at a high speed," Picard said.

Multiple 911 calls were made to police following the collision and officers arrived at the scene to gather statements from witnesses.

The collision squad is investigating what happened.