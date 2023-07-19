Construction site worker dies days after Montreal hit and run

A traffic controller who was hit by a car at a construction site last week has died.

The 39-year-old was working in a construction zone in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood on July 12 when a car drove through the site and hit him and another worker.

The other worker sustained minor injuries. The 39-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Montreal police confirmed his death on Wednesday morning.

The driver, a 68-year-old, left the scene after striking the two workers but turned himself in to police the next day.

Montreal police placed him under arrest, questioned him and then released him. He has not been charged. The investigation is continuing, a police spokesperson said.

Quebec's workplace safety board, the CNESST, is also investigating the incident.