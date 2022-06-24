25-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in Brossard

A 25-year-old woman has died following a hit-and-run early Friday morning in Brossard, Que., Longueuil police say.

The collision on Montreal's South Shore happened just before 4:30 a.m. when the driver of a black pickup truck hit the woman crossing at the intersection of Rome Boulevard and Lautrec Street.

Police say the driver fled toward Taschereau Boulevard and that the truck's front passenger bumper was damaged in the collision.

The woman died before she could be transported to hospital.

Rome Boulevard is closed to northbound traffic for the time being as investigators work at the scene.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to contact Longueuil police.