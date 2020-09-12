84-year-old woman dies of injuries after hit and run in NDG
An 84-year-old woman who was the victim of a hit and run in Montreal Thursday has died of her injuries. Montreal police confirmed the death of the woman Friday evening.
Incident happened late Thursday morning, police have no suspects
Montreal police confirmed the death of the woman Friday evening. Their investigation has become a fatal hit and run case.
On Thursday, first responders were called at around 11:25 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Décarie and De Maisonneuve Boulevards, in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. The vehicle that hit the woman never stopped.
Police believe the vehicle involved was a red pickup truck that had been heading north on Décarie and turned right onto De Maisonneuve at the time of the impact.
A police spokesperson said a suspect has not been identified.