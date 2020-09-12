84-year-old woman dies of injuries after hit and run in NDG

An 84-year-old woman who was the victim of a hit and run in Montreal Thursday has died of her injuries.

Montreal police confirmed the death of the woman Friday evening. Their investigation has become a fatal hit and run case.

On Thursday, first responders were called at around 11:25 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Décarie and De Maisonneuve Boulevards, in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. The vehicle that hit the woman never stopped.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a red pickup truck that had been heading north on Décarie and turned right onto De Maisonneuve at the time of the impact.

A police spokesperson said a suspect has not been identified.