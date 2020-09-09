Man faces 2nd-degree murder charge after alleged double hit-and-run in Brossard

A 30-year-old man appeared in a Longueuil courthouse Tuesday to face second-degree murder charges in relation to an alleged series of hit-and-runs that killed one and left another in critical condition on Monday.

Radoslav Guentchev is also facing charges of aggravated assault and hit-and-run causing death. He is expected back in court on Friday for a bail hearing.

Longueuil police say a 50-year-old man was cycling on Niagara Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck by a car. He remains in hospital.

A few minutes later, a 45-year-old woman was struck while walking on Pelletier Boulevard. She died of her injuries the next day, police say.

Longueuil police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Voutsinos said Guentchev was not intoxicated at the time of the incidents.

"What we do know is that the suspect seems to be in some state of crisis during the events," said Voutsinos. "So at this time, obviously, the investigation is still ongoing. So we will learn more as the days go on."

Voutsinos said there are no known connections between the victims and the suspect.