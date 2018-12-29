Historic building damaged by fire in Drummondville

A historic building in the Village québécois d'antan — an attraction that allows guests to relive the province's history in Drummondville, Que., — was substantially damaged by a Friday morning fire.

The fire started in the kitchen of the Faucher house at around 8 a.m. and quickly spread to the roof of the wooden building, says the city's acting fire chief Pascal Roux.

The building, located about 95 kilometres northeast of Montreal, is more than 160 years old.

A backup heater had been in use over the holidays, he said. About 20 firefighters were called in to extinguish the fire.

Because the buildings are far enough apart, the fire did not spread to other structures in the village, he said.

The Village québécois d'antan hosts 70 houses and buildings that were moved to the location for display.

The village posted an image of the burning building to its Facebook page Friday, saying the Faucher house was built in 1850.

"We are sad," the post states. While the kitchen was damaged, it adds, the rest of the building was spared "thanks to the work of the firefighters."

The village is currently decorated with over 25,000 lights as part of its holiday display. Despite the fire activities will continue as usual at the village through the holidays until Jan. 2. The site is closed on New Year's Day.