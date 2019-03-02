Quebec City Muslim women hold open forum to demystify the hijab

Some Muslim women in Quebec City are hoping to demystify the hijab by talking openly about their reasons for putting on the religious garment.

About a dozen people gathered Saturday in Quebec City to discuss the significance of the headscarf at an event hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association.

The open forum gave women who wear the hijab the opportunity to discuss what it means to them.

"It's for people to come and meet women from the Muslim community who wear the hijab and ask them directly the questions that are on their minds," said Khulood Odeh, one of the event's organizers.

"We hear a lot of people talk about the hijab, claiming that it's oppressive or other things, and it's important for us to bring the voice of Muslim women forward and let them speak for themselves."

Most of the event's attendees were men, something that Odeh said did not surprise her.

Roger Cros attended the Quebec City event because he was interested in hearing the perspective of Muslim women firsthand.

He said for the most part, the narrative around the banning of public religious symbols in the province has been presented from a Christian point of view.

Not a 'symbol of oppression'

Early last month, Quebec's minister for the status of women Isabelle Charest faced criticism for saying the hijab is a symbol of oppression.

"When they are dictated by a religion on what they have to wear, for me, it's a lack of liberty, and it doesn't meet my values," Charest said.

The Coalition Avenir Québec minister said the headscarf "is not something that women should be wearing," and later defended her position, but said she "respects the decision" of the women who choose to wear the hijab themselves.

The CAQ government is working on legislation banning public workers in positions of authority from wearing visible religious symbols, including the hijab.