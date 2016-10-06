Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab expected to apologize today

A Quebec court judge who refused to hear the case of a Montreal woman because she was wearing a hijab is expected to formally apologize for the incident later today, more than five years after it happened.

The judge, Eliana Marengo, had mounted an intense legal fight to have disciplinary proceedings against her quashed, at one point trying to take her case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

But earlier this summer Marengo relented. Her lawyers say she is now prepared to apologize.

That apology is expected during an online hearing today before the Quebec Council of the Magistrature, the body responsible for disciplining judges in the province.

'Not suitably dressed'

In February 2015, Rania El-Alloul was in court trying to get her impounded car back.

"In my opinion, you are not suitably dressed," Marengo told El-Alloul at the time. The judge said the court was a secular space, and no religious symbols should be worn by those before it.

The incident happened in Quebec court in Montreal. El-Alloul was seeking to recover her car, which had been impounded. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Marengo compared the hijab to a hat and sunglasses, saying she wouldn't hear a case from someone wearing those either.

The case was suspended, and El-Alloul eventually got her car back. But the story made headlines around the world.

Dozens of people, including El-Alloul, ultimately filed complaints with the Council of the Magistrature.

El-Alloul's complaint was dismissed on a technicality, but the council agreed to look into the other complaints.

Marengo challenged the authority of the council to examine the complaints. She sought leave to appeal a Quebec Court of Appeal decision that unanimously found she was wrong to bar El-Alloul from her courtroom.

But in 2018, the Supreme Cour refused to hear Marengo's challenge.

Change of heart

The Council of the Magistrature sent a letter earlier this summer to the complainants, informing them of today's hearing.

"The purpose of this hearing will be to study a settlement proposal from the prosecutors on file, including a letter of apology from Judge Marengo to Mrs. El-Alloul," the letter said.

The council also told the complainants the apology would be released to the public, in exchange for dropping the disciplinary charges against Marengo.

The settlement was jointly proposed by Marengo's lawyers and the lawyer handling the complaint for the council.

It's not clear if Marengo will read her apology during today's hearing, or simply present the council with a letter.

El-Alloul hasn't yet commented on the apology, but the National Council of Canadian Muslims, which has been supporting her, said she will be following today's hearing.