Highway 640 closed in both directions in Terrebonne
Transports Québec said it is not clear when the highway will be reopened
Exo train also facing delays due to closure
Highway 640 is closed in Terrebonne Thursday morning.
The highway is closed in both directions at Claude-Léveillée Avenue after a section of the road collapsed, Transports Québec posted on Twitter.
Drivers are advised to take Claude-Léveillée Avenue followed by Comtois Road and Route 335.
The agency said on Twitter that it is not currently known when the highway will reopen.
The Terrebonne-Mascouche Exo line is facing delays due to the closure.