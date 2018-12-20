Highway 640 closed in both directions in Terrebonne

Highway 640 is closed in Terrebonne Thursday morning.

The highway is closed in both directions at Claude-Léveillée Avenue after a section of the road collapsed, Transports Québec posted on Twitter.

Drivers are advised to take Claude-Léveillée Avenue followed by Comtois Road and Route 335.

The agency said on Twitter that it is not currently known when the highway will reopen.

The Terrebonne-Mascouche Exo line is facing delays due to the closure.