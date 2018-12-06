Highway 720 West reopens after collision leads to rush hour closure
Westbound Highway 720 reopened by mid-morning Thursday after it was closed for over two hours due to an multi-vehicle collision near the exit for Highway 20 West.
Vehicles collided, one caught on fire, in middle of morning rush hour
The westbound section of Highway 720 reopened to traffic mid-morning Thursday after it was closed for more than two hours due to a multi-vehicle collision at the exit for Highway 20 West.
Motorists heading westbound on Highway 720 were redirected to Highway 15 North, backing up traffic through the Ville-Marie Tunnel and Décarie Expressway.
Transports Québec spokesperson Christian Fortin told Radio-Canada that a driver experienced a medical emergency, leading to the collision and subsequent fire.
The driver was transported to hospital at around 8:15 a.m. The fire was extinguished and road crews removed the damaged vehicles.
Authorities encouraged motorists to avoid the area.