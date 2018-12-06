Highway 720 West reopens after collision leads to rush hour closure

The westbound section of Highway 720 reopened to traffic mid-morning Thursday after it was closed for more than two hours due to a multi-vehicle collision at the exit for Highway 20 West.

Motorists heading westbound on Highway 720 were redirected to Highway 15 North, backing up traffic through the Ville-Marie Tunnel and Décarie Expressway.

Transports Québec spokesperson Christian Fortin told Radio-Canada that a driver experienced a medical emergency, leading to the collision and subsequent fire.

The driver was transported to hospital at around 8:15 a.m. The fire was extinguished and road crews removed the damaged vehicles.

Authorities encouraged motorists to avoid the area.