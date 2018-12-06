Highway 720 West closed in Turcot Interchange after multi-vehicle collision

Montreal's Highway 720 West is closed in the Turcot Interchange after multiple vehicles collided and one caught on fire this morning.

The collision took place at the exit to Highway 20 West.

Traffic cameras showed an emergency operation underway.

Traffic is congested in the area including in the Ville-Marie Tunnel and on the Decarie Expressway.

Authorities are recommending motorists avoid the area.

The road is expected to remain closed at least until the end of the morning rush hour.