Highway 40 overpass in Vaudreuil-Dorion closed indefinitely

The bridge on des Chenaux Road over Highway 40 in Vaudreuil-Dorion will remain closed indefinitely after Quebec's transport ministry found major work needs to be done for the overpass to once again be safe for motorists.

The overpass was closed in September to undergo evaluations.

Transports Québec said in a statement Monday that it is currently analyzing the feasibility of its repair.

The ministry said it "will not hesitate to close a structure to traffic if the safety of road users is involved."

It is still safe for drivers on the highway below the overpass, the ministry said.